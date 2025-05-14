Let’s Shine Together Festival - 30th May to 8th June 2025

This spring, the Astwell Group of Parishes is set to host the Let’s Shine Together Festival, a 10-day celebration of community, creativity, and connection running from 30 May to 8 June 2025.

Organized by a committed group of local individuals under the leadership of Reverend Hugh White, the festival invites people of all ages to come together and enjoy a vibrant series of events across the villages

In a bold step toward lasting impact, festival organizers have launched the Let’s Shine Community Fund — a dedicated fund providing small grants to local groups, charities, and individuals working on projects that celebrate inclusion, creativity, and community connection.

"We believe in the power of community,” said Reverend Hugh White. “The Let’s Shine Festival is more than just a celebration — it’s a spark for change. Through the Community Fund, we aim to support the ideas and people that make our neighbourhoods stronger and more united.”

Fun, music, plays and crafts

Community members are encouraged to get involved by volunteering, applying to the fund, or simply showing up to enjoy the festivities.

The festivities begin with a Teddy’s Disco, offering fun and music for the youngest festivalgoers. From there, the programme blossoms into a rich tapestry of entertainment and community spirit, including:

A hilarious evening with the Hatstand Opera Company , mixing music with humour

, mixing music with humour A Greek-themed meal paired with live storytelling for a taste of the Mediterranean

paired with live storytelling for a taste of the Mediterranean Clay pigeon shooting , perfect for those with a steady aim and love of the outdoors

, perfect for those with a steady aim and love of the outdoors A showstopping Big Bash in the Barn featuring Queen Rhapsody , the UK’s leading Queen tribute band

featuring , the UK’s leading Queen tribute band Finishing with a celebratory family picnic with entertainment.

Other events include meeting Llamas, a ride on a small gauge steam train, walks, craft experiences and much more.

"This festival is about sharing joy and shining a light on the strength of our local community," said Hugh . "We hope it brings people together — to laugh, connect, and celebrate the life we share here in South Northants."

Everyone is warmly invited to join the celebration. Whether you’re a music lover, a foodie, a family looking for fun, or just someone seeking connection, there’s something for you at Let’s Shine Together.

Most importantly, all events are provided free of charge, but don’t forget to book some of them so we know just how many are coming along to join in the fun!

For a full schedule of events, booking details, and updates, please contact:

[email protected] or call 07395 045800

www.facebook>letsshinetogether