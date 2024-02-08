Legends Of Comedy Assemble In Northampton for Stand-Up Extravaganza

Omid Djalili – A comedic powerhouse who has captivated audiences globally for over three decades. A multi-award-winning household name who has been on countless shows such as Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You. Beyond stand-up, Omid has had roles in blockbuster hits like The Mummy, Gladiator and Notting Hill.“So hysterically funny and at the same time so poignant and powerful that calling it stand-up barely does it justice” Huffington PostMarcus Brigstocke – A master of satirical comedy, Marcus has notched up an impressive list of TV credits including Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News for You, Mock The Week and QI. He is now regarded as a major comedy, writing, and acting talent, performing stand-up nationally to sell-out audiences on tour.Josie Long – one of the most respected comedians of her generation, Josie started performing as a stand-up at the age of 14 and won the BBC New Comedy Awards at 17. Winner of the Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2006 and subsequent three time nominee for Best Show. TV appearances include Never Mind the Buzzcocks, The Alternative Comedy Experience, Skins, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Drunk History and Russell Howard’s Stand-Up Central.“Stunning, riotously hilarious” The Guardian