Legend – The Music of Bob Marley November 4th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy

When you think reggae, there is only one name that comes to mind. The legend that was Bob Marley.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read

Reggae for the World

When you think reggae, there is only one name that comes to mind. The legend that was Bob Marley.

Legend – the music of Bob Marley is an unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza. Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, a supremely talented cast recreate the timeless hits Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin’, Buffalo Soldier, Stir It Up, Get Up Stand Up, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Satisfy My Soul, Iron Lion Zion, I Shot the Sheriff and many more reggae classics. It is a two-hour spectacular, showcasing the magic of Marley. It captures the charisma and culture of an icon gone too soon.

“A fantastic show. . . I thoroughly recommend it” “Highlight for me was Three Little Birds: everyone in the building was singing, en masse, ‘everything is gonna be alright’.” BBC Radio Tees

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

ONLINE PRESENCE Facebook: Facebook.com/LegendBobMarleyShow Instagram: Instagram.com/EntertainersUK Twitter: Twitter.com/entertainers_uk Website: https://www.entertainers.co.uk/show/legend-music-of-bob-marley YouTube: https://youtu.be/yZOqszaRyok

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/legend/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

