Legend – The Music of Bob Marley November 4th 2023 7.30pm at The Old Savoy
When you think reggae, there is only one name that comes to mind. The legend that was Bob Marley.
Reggae for the World
Legend – the music of Bob Marley is an unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza. Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, a supremely talented cast recreate the timeless hits Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Jammin’, Buffalo Soldier, Stir It Up, Get Up Stand Up, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Satisfy My Soul, Iron Lion Zion, I Shot the Sheriff and many more reggae classics. It is a two-hour spectacular, showcasing the magic of Marley. It captures the charisma and culture of an icon gone too soon.
“A fantastic show. . . I thoroughly recommend it” “Highlight for me was Three Little Birds: everyone in the building was singing, en masse, ‘everything is gonna be alright’.” BBC Radio Tees
This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.
Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/legend/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005