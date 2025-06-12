Leading voices in history, politics and journalism at Nevill Holt Festival

Mishal Husain

Leading voices in history, politics and journalism will be ‘in conversation’ at the Nevill Holt Festival in Leicestershire over the next two weeks.

Tomorrow, the historian and co-host of the hit podcast Empire, William Dalrymple reveals India’s role as a cultural and scientific superpower of the ancient world.

Christopher Steele: Unredacted is a rare and compelling evening with former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele as he discusses his explosive and deeply personal new book, Unredacted, taking place this Sunday 15 June.

Also this Sunday, legendary broadcaster Mishal Husain will be interviewed in front of a live audience by Nikesh Shukla who discuss her acclaimed memoir ‘Broken Threads’, which takes us on a personal journey through her family’s letters and diaries in ‘Broken Threads: A Family from Empire to Independence’

William Dalrymple

Looking ahead to the festival’s closing weekend on Sunday 22 June, join two of Britain’s most distinguished historians, Andrew Roberts and Simon Sebag Montefiore, as they delve into their mutual experience as authors of history and biographies in an exclusive conversation for the festival.

Also on Sunday, Simon Hart will be in conversation with Alan Duncan to offer a glimpse into what truly goes on in Westminster behind closed doors.

The Nevill Holt Festival is set among the picturesque Leicestershire countryside. Festival goers can also enjoy lunch and dinner from the legendary Maison Francois who have hosted a pop-up restaurant The Garden in the festival grounds.