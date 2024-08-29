LAVISH - Where Luxury Meets Music on 7 September 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The only event in Northampton aimed at an older crowd with a little bit of pizzazz thrown in.

If you remember Ritzy, Top of the Town, Forties, Mulliners and all of the rest, you will love our grown up approach to doing it all again.

Why does LAVISH do a night out so well? LAVISH was created to provide a space to dance, chat and socialise that my friends and I would want to go to. After hearing and saying all too often 'there's nowhere for us to go', LAVISH was born.

The special touches that we provide are:

LAVISH 7 September 2024 - where luxury meets music

drinks on arrival from a large selection of beers, wines and party drinks

a personal greeting from me, the host, when you arrive

table gifts for reserved tables of six or more

limited tickets to keep the evening safe and personal

a DJ that accepts requests and knows how to keep the dancers, dancing

all drinks served in glass glasses (no plastic beakers at a LAVISH event)

a professional, fun, local crowd to share the evening with

ticket prices with no hidden extras

tickets available online and by phone/email

a good mix of music from a DJ that knows his stuff and listens to the guests

If you're free on the 7th September and fancy a lovely night out in Northampton, please pop along and join us, we'd love to see you there. Tickets are available from Eventbrite or by calling 07531286241 or emailing [email protected].