LAVISH - Where luxury meets music on 7 September 2024

NJB Promotions are celebrating a whole year of LAVISH on 7 September 2024. We are so humbled to know that we have provided some great nights out during the past twelve months, right in the centre of Northampton.

We always thought that there was a space in Northampton for an older crowd to party like they did in the 80s and 90s. Our aim was to create the same vibe but increase the suave appeal. And we did it. And we couldn't be happier.

LAVISH September is our final Club LAVISH of 2024. Tickets are only £12.50 and include a welcome drink (large selection of beers, ciders and party drinks). They are available by calling 07531 286241, emailing [email protected] or visiting Eventbrite, https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/915047159687?aff=oddtdtcreatorEventbrite.

For our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) please visit the link above but here's our blurb which sums up the evenings:

LAVISH 7 September 2024 - where luxury meets music

Get ready to indulge in a relaxed yet sophisticated experience at LAVISH, where luxury and music meet on 7 September 2024, 8:00pm sharp at The Charles Bradlaugh, NN1 3AU.

Time to get back out and recreate the vibe of Northampton's club scene from the mid-eighties to the mid-nineties. Vibe - Think Ritzy, Top of the Town, Forties et al.

We have teamed up with one of Northampton's best loved DJs from Northampton's nightlife, past and present. That's right, Mark Dean has jumped on board to give us a night to remember. He'll play all of the old classics and mix it up with some new sounds too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a special thank you for putting your dancing shoes back on, we will be serving complimentary drinks to all guests that arrive before 9pm.

What a great opportunity to put your best clothes on and bump in to some familiar faces.

We can't wait to see you all there x