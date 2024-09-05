LAVISH - this Saturday 7 September 2024 - it's finally here

Welcome to our final Club LAVISH, this Saturday 7th September at The Charles Bradlaugh.

What a year we've had and we couldn't be happier to be collaborating with The Charles Bradlaugh for our final Club Lavish of 2024.

This promises to be another evening of great music, friendly people and a certain je ne sais quoi.

We really take care of our guests to ensure that they enjoy the night out that they deserve. With drinks on arrival, meet and greet, reserved seating and much more, a night at LAVISH is a truly memorable experience. With the legendary Mark Dean (Inspiration FM, BBC Radio Northampton) it goes without saying that the music and the vibe is spot on all night and the delivery is nothing but professional.

LAVISH is the only private event in Northampton town centre that plays all of the best tunes past and present. Rather than stick to one genre all night, we really mix things up as we think variety is the spice of life. For a flavour of the mix of tunes that you will hear, head over to Nicky Bunting and have a listen to some of the reels and videos uploaded to Facebook.

Tickets are only £12.50 and include a drink on arrival, from a huge selection, and all served in glass, glasses (I know, who wants to drink out of a plastic beaker?). We offer bottled beers, ciders, party drinks, spirits - the choice is endless and ensures that everyone gets their tipple of choice.

If you loved going out in Northampton town centre during the 80s and 90s, LAVISH is perfect for you. Remember the vibe of Ritzy, Top of the Town, Forties, Mulliners and more? - that is the vibe that we create - fun, friendly, safe but with a grown up twist.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite but if you don't want to buy online, please call Nicky (me) on 07531286241.

Can't wait to see you there.