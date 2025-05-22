LAVISH returns to The Charles Bradlaugh
Great DJ, dancing, welcome drinks, professional clientele, on-site parking and a complimentary cloakroom thrown in - sound too good to be true? Not anymore. LAVISH at The Charles Bradlaugh, NN1 3AU.
Bring your friends and loved ones along for a night of the best dance tunes from way back to the present day.
A great mixture of house, soul, pop, indie, funk. We aim to recreate the vibe of Northampton's Ritzy, Top of the Town and Forties so you'll hear some classics from that era with some of the best tunes since, too. Having a DJ that loves to please, you're bound to hear your favourite track as all requests are played.
Tickets are £12.50 with no yucky booking fees added at the checkout. The ticket includes a drink of your choice on arrival (off the tap, bottled beers and ciders, spirits and mixers), onsite parking, a manned cloakroom and reserved seating for groups of six or more.
LAVISH has been created to provide a private space for guests to meet up and dance to club music from the 80s and 90s but we always throw in a few exceptions too.
The ethos behind the name is all about the special touches to make the evening a more memorable experience for our guests.
We can reserve tables for groups of six or more. Simply buy your tickets and then we will get in touch with you about a table reservation.
We are really looking forward to our next LAVISH on the 7 June 2025 and cannot wait to welcome you with your complimentary drink.
For tickets, please search ‘lavish northampton’ on Google or www.eventbrite.co.uk Prefer to call? 07531286241.