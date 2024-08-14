LAVISH Returns - 7 September 2024 - something for Grown Ups :-)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Private dancing, welcome drinks, professional clientele - sound too good be true? Not anymore and right on your doorstep. LAVISH at The Charles Bradlaugh, NN1 3AU on 7 September 2024, 8pm.

Bring your friends and loved ones along for a night of the best dance tunes from way back to the present day. A great mixture of house, soul, pop, indie, funk.

We aim to recreate the vibe of Ritzy, Top of the Town and Forties so you'll hear some classics from that era with some of the best tunes since, too. Having a DJ that loves to please, your bound to hear your favourite track as all requests are played.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite for online buyers or by calling 07531 286241 or emailing [email protected]. Tickets are £12.50 with no horrible booking fees added at the checkout and the ticket includes a drink on arrival. We select drinks in collaboration with the venue and offer a range of bottled beers and ciders as well as party drinks.

LAVISH 7 September 2024 - where luxury meets music

LAVISH has been created to provide a private space for guests to meet up and dance to club music from the 80s and 90s.The ethos behind the name is all about the special touches to make the evening a more memorable experience for our guests.

We have taken the decision not to publish photos or videos of our events on social media. We think that this gives our guests the privacy that they desire by coming to a private event. However, should our guests choose to share their experience with their friends, they are welcome to do so and we're happy to be tagged.

We can reserve tables for groups of six or more. Simply buy your tickets and then we will get in touch with you about a table reservation. Each member of your group can buy their ticket individually so that one person doesn’t get the job of collecting the funds.

About NJB Promotions

NJB Promotions is social, venture rather than a commercial concept and is operated by me, Nicky Bunting.

My background is 20 years of experience as a PA at Director level followed by over 15 years as a self-employed micro-business advisor and bookkeeper.

These skills, combined with an urge to go out in Northampton town to a special and affordable event, should give my guests the confidence to trust in me and support the ethos of LAVISH.

I am truly overwhelmed by the response that I have had in creating LAVISH and I am so pleased that there are like-minded people out there, that crave the same entertainment as I do.

I am lucky to have local, renowned DJs in Northampton that have been willing to support me in this venture and get Northampton dancing again.

I am really looking forward to our next LAVISH on the 7th September and cannot wait to welcome you with your complimentory drink.