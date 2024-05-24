LAVISH June - Love Life, Love Lavish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talking LAVISH, Ritzy, Top of the Town, Forties and much more.

Following on from our article last week, it has been non-stop promo for LAVISH this week.

We have been talking to Revolution Radio's Chanel Morales and BBC Northants' Bernie Keith and what a ball we have had.

Two very different interviews talking about how and why LAVISH was created, the club scene in Northampton during the 80s and 90s, feeling safe in Northampton and much more.

To listen, please follow these links https://www.revolutionradio.com/dream-big/, https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0hvb4q5 or connect with Nicky Bunting on Facebook to feel the fun and get a taste of the vibe that you can expect at LAVISH June on 1st June 2024 - a private event taking place at The Matrix Lounge, 254 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, NN1 4EJ.

The Matrix Lounge is a new venue with very plush seating, polished fixtures and fittings, fancy decor and a great sound system to dance the night away to your favourite tracks.

Mark Dean of Inspiration FM is bound to keep you on the dance floor all night and will play requests so you are guaranteed to hear the music that you like to dance to.

On top of this, there will be a chef on hand to prepare some delicious Italian food for you or why not try one of their platters which are great for sharing? Platters must be pre-ordered and here's a preview to help with your order. You will need to contact The Matrix Lounge directly once you have purchased your LAVISH ticket. Tickets from Eventbrite or by contacting Nicky on 07531 286241 or [email protected]