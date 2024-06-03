LAVISH - A Grown Up Night Out, Saturday 1 June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Remember Ritzy, Top of the Town, Forties, Saddlers, Mulliners, McGinty's and many, many more where the music was fast, fun and furious?

Fast foward 30 years and experience the same vibe with a grown up twist, only in Northampton on Saturday 1 June 2024 at The Matrix Lounge on the well known Welly Road.

One of Northampton's best loved DJs is ready to give you a night to remember at this private event where we're saying 'goodbye' to posting our moves on social media and 'hello' to enjoying the moment whilst we're in it.

This is a grown up night out where luxury meets music. If you like drinks on arrival, reserved seating, THAT music, friendly people, private events and a relaxed, fun atmosphere, LAVISH is what you have been waiting for.

LAVISH 1st June 2024 - where luxury meets music

To sample the vibe, please head over to Nicky Bunting on Facebook and have a listen to the reels that have been publsihed.

We play a wide range of music just like they did in the old days. Soul II Soul, PM Dawn, Luther Vandross, Alexander O'Neal, Snap, Black Box, Mark Morrison, Craid David the list goes on and on and includes the likes of Oasis, Will Smith, Cameo (the Candy dance), Happy Mondays and everything in between.

Tickets are only £12.50 and include a quality, branded drink on arrival which can be purchased here or by calling 07531 286241. With only 100 tickets being sold, at the time of printing we only had 18 left on Eventbrite. If it is showing as SOLD OUT when you take a look, please do call so that we can help you get some hands on a ticket or two.