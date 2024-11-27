Launching 30th November: Eco Elves Teddy Trade Event at Eden Shopping Centre

Trade old teddies for new, bring Christmas joy to rescue dogs, and support local charities at Eden’s 2024 Christmas event.

Eden Shopping Centre has announced its Eco Elves Teddy Trade this Christmas, offering children the chance to transform their old teddies into new ones and experience the magic of giving in a festive and eco-friendly way.

From Saturday 30th November, Mrs. Claus and her eco elves are back at Eden, ready to welcome little ones into a world of enchantment. Children can bring along a pre-loved teddy to place in the ‘magic machine,’ where it will be transformed into a brand-new companion, just in time for Christmas. For those without a teddy to trade, a selection of spares will be available, ensuring every child leaves with a special friend dressed in a cosy Christmas jumper.

In the spirit of giving, all pre-loved teddies will be donated to Stokenchurch Dog Rescue, where they’ll help bring Christmas warmth and cheer to rescue dogs waiting for a loving home. And to make this season of goodwill even brighter, 100% of ticket sales will go to local charities, with support from Heart of Bucks.

Child using the magic machine

Rebecca Gomme, Marketing Manager at Eden Shopping Centre, said: "We’re thrilled to bring back our Eco Elves. Building on the success of last year’s Eco Elves Tree-Cycle, where children transformed magic beans into miniature Christmas trees; this year the focus is on upcycling teddies. Mrs Claus can’t wait to welcome all the children and giving them a fun and engaging way to learn about sustainability and showing that even small actions—like repurposing toys—can make a big difference."

Tickets for Eden’s Eco Elves Teddy Trade must be pre-booked and are available via the Eden Shopping Centre website.

When: from Saturday 30th November until Christmas

Tickets: £3.50 (plus booking fee)

Location: Outside Boots

Visit: edenshopping.co.uk