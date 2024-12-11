Laughter, glitz, and Neverland magic: Peter Pan takes flight at Milton Keynes theatre

The Peter Pan pantomime at Milton Keynes Theatre is a festive extravaganza that ticks all the boxes for panto lovers.

Starring the dazzling Craig Revel Horwood as the deliciously Villainous Captain Hook this production is packed with much we adore about the genre. Revel Horwood parades the stage with his signature panache, reimagining Hook as a delightfully camp figure prone to diva tantrums and ‘throwing his toys out of the cot.’

Although Craig Revel Horwood may have been the ‘Hook’ (excuse the pun) to draw the audiences, it was the comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham as Smee, who completely stole and carried the show adding a hefty dose of hilarity, with his comic timing and ventriloquism bringing a fresh twist to the role with accompanying actor Gordon the Monkey which delighted both children and adults alongside The cast is rounded out by a lineup of West End talent: Ross Carpenter as the fearless Peter Pan, Zara MacIntosh as the feisty and shimmering Tinkerbell, Evelyn Hoskins as the tender-hearted Wendy, alongside Adam Pinnock as John and Oli Manning as Michael.

The production dazzles with its beautiful set design, glitzy costumes, and stunning lighting effects that transport the audience straight to Neverland. The music, singing, and choreography are top-notch, with toe-tapping numbers that keep the energy high.

The superb musical arrangements were delivered beautifully by a hugely accomplished band however sadly neither my party (in the prime seats) nor a friend's party up by the stage heard any of the song words, as the sound levels were completely off balance.

Of course, all the beloved panto staples are here—plenty of "Boo!" moments for the baddies, cheers for the heroes, and a heartwarming blend of pathos and humour that culminates in the all-important happy ending. The storyline was minimal, but did it matter? After all, we know the tale inside out. Instead, it served as a vibrant backdrop for a variety of entertainment. While the iconic Dame may have taken Christmas off, the show was packed with charm. The ensemble shone as pirates and lost boys with their snazzy dance routines, and The Acromanics delivered effortlessly slick, slapstick acrobatics that had the audience in stitches. As for Crocodile, well – ‘he’s behind you’! Well he wasn’t but he was magnificent.

With bags of side-splitting, laugh-out-loud comedy, spectacular visuals, and a sprinkling of festive magic, Peter Pan at Milton Keynes Theatre is a must-see this season. Whether you're a longtime panto fan or a first-time attendee, it’s an unforgettable adventure for all ages.

Running until Sunday 5th January you can get your tickets online at the Milton Keynes Box Office.