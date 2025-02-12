Laughs galore at Royal & Derngate this March

Global social media sensation Shabaz Ali comes to Northampton on Saturday 1 March as part of his debut live comedy tour, I’m Rich You’re Poor. The show promises to be jam-packed with his roaring, on point observations of the mind-boggling lengths that are taken to present a ‘perfect’ life online.

Multi-award-winning BAFTA-nominated writer and comedian Mark Steel brings his latest show The Leopard in My House to Royal & Derngate on Wednesday 26 March. The topic is his battle with throat cancer (a battle he is winning, thankfully) and which only his rapier wit could fashion a comedy show out of it. Richly deserving of his place in the comedy pantheon, Mark is frequently heard on Radio 4 in his series Mark Steel’s in Town.

Lou Sanders takes to the Royal stage on Thursday 27 March with her most personal show yet, No Kissing in the Bingo Hall. The internationally-acclaimed stand up comedian starred in ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2024 and can also be seen in the BBC TV series Unforgivable, which she co-hosts with Mel Giedroyc.

More information about all these performances can be found on the theatre’s website www.royalandderngate.co.uk. Tickets can be booked online or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.

The Derngate auditorium will also be hosting a stellar line up of comedians in March, all now virtually sold out, including Henning Wehn on Saturday 1 March, Katherine Ryan on Friday 14 March, Chris McCausland on Tuesday 25 March and Al Murray on Saturday 29 March.