The Walnut Tree in Blisworth

Funhouse Comedy returns to the Walnut Tree Inn, Blisworth on Thursday February 23rd for a great night of laughter.

Topping the bill is Steve Hall who as well as supporting Russell Howard on tour has also written for TV’s Russell Howard’s Good News. A member of ‘We Are Klang’ with Greg Davies and Marek Larwood his deadpan wit is apparent. He captivates his audiences with his mix of intellectual logic, rambling observations and verbalization.

Opening the night will be comedian, actor, writer, BBC Radio presenter and juggler Steve Royle, who came 3rd in the final of Britain’s Got Talent 2020 and previously performed as a warm-up act on the Royal Variety performance. He spent many years as the court jester at Camelot theme park and has supported Peter Kay and Dave Spikey on tour. His TV appearances include ’Phoenix Nights’, ‘Live at the Palladium’ and ‘Max & Paddy’. Amusing his audiences with his high energy and distinctive talents, there’s something for everyone.

Also appearing is Demitris Deech renowned for his ad-libbing he has been support act for several well known comedians such as Alan Carr, Russell Howard, Rhod Gilbert and has appeared on television with Alan Davis.

Compere for the night will be James Cook with his sharp tongue and dry sense of humour he previously worked as a presenter on commercial radio stations, went on air with A-ha and presented Lenny Henry with his ‘Walk of Fame’.

Tickets are £12 in advance

8.00pm doors8.30pm start