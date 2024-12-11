Last Rites heads to Northampton next Spring, a powerful Deaf-led theatre show about family and farewells

Ad Infinitum, an award winning Bristol based theatre company, brings their new show Last Rites to Royal & Derngate (28th - 29th January).

Combining striking physical storytelling with dynamic projection and a soundtrack that can be felt and heard, Last Rites is a non-verbal solo show told through a Deaf man’s perspective, exploring the poignant story of a complex relationship cut short.

Co-devised by Scottish-Singaporean theatremaker and Deaf artist Ramesh Meyyappan and Co-Artistic Director of Ad Infinitum George Mann, Last Rites follows Arjun who has to travel from the UK to India to perform his father’s funeral rights.

A powerful journey of love, loss, and what it means to be a parent.

Last Rites Artwork by Martha Hegarty with photos by Mihaela Bodlovic and Camilla Greenwell

An ending. A beginning. A goodbye.

Ramesh Meyyappan performs as intergenerational characters throughout the performance, supported by projection, bass-heavy sound design and physical storytelling to create a piece that includes some BSL with creative captions and is accessible to deaf, Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing audiences. This intimate, final ceremony brings to life a rich tapestry of shared memories and a complex relationship cut short by death.

Co-creators Ramesh Meyyappan and George Mann said, “We are delighted this piece will tour nationally to mid-scale venues, where historically underrepresented perspectives like those of our protagonist, Arjun, haven't been given much stage time. When we began the creative process for what was to become Last Rites, we discovered that we shared so much - complex relationships with our fathers, losing them around the same time, then becoming Dads ourselves - and yet there were many things that were different and unique to our lived experiences. We found ourselves creating a play that’s a universal human story, but through a Deaf perspective. The experience of losing a parent and becoming one is hard to describe. Theatre feels like the right medium to explore this experience, a space that we hope will provoke audiences to think, connect, and share their own stories.”

Last Rites is at Royal & Derngate, Northampton, 28 - 29 Jan, 7:30pm. For tickets and more information visit: https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/last-rites