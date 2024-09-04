Last chance to enter: The 2024 Northampton Dragon Boat Festival
Don’t Miss Out—Register Your Team Now!
Haven't signed up yet? There’s still time to gather your crew and compete in one of the most thrilling events of the summer! Whether you’re a corporate group, a local club, or just a bunch of friends, this is the perfect way to end the season on a high note. Each team will race in stunning 30-foot dragon boats, complete with a dedicated drummer to keep the pace as you paddle your way to victory.
Entry is just £580 + VAT per team, with premium packages available for those looking to make an even bigger splash. Visit Northampton Dragon Boat Festival or call NewWave Events at 01536 674 748 to secure your spot today!
No Team? No Problem—Join Us as a Spectator!
If you’re not racing this year, don’t worry—you can still be part of the excitement. Bring your family and friends to cheer on the teams, enjoy a full day of entertainment, and soak up the summer sun before autumn sets in. The festival grounds will be buzzing with activities for all ages, including inflatables, bouncy castles, sweet stalls, and even an arcade. It’s the perfect day out, promising fun and festivities from 10 AM until 3 PM.
Support Ailsa's Aim
The Northampton Dragon Boat Festival is more than just races; it’s an opportunity to make a real difference. This year, we are proud to partner with Ailsa's Aim, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families facing challenging health circumstances across the UK. Your participation—whether as a racer or a spectator—helps fuel their mission of compassion and care.
Mark Your Calendar—September 28th, 2024
This is the event Northampton has been waiting for! Don’t miss your chance to be part of history, as we launch what promises to become an annual tradition of excitement, teamwork, and community spirit. The Northampton Dragon Boat Festival is the ultimate way to close out the summer—so grab your spot on the water or secure your place on the shore. Either way, you won’t want to miss it!
For More Information and Registration:
- Website: Northampton Dragon Boat Festival
- Phone: 01536 674 748 (NewWave Events)
To Learn More About Ailsa's Aim or to Donate:
- Website: Ailsa's Aim
- Registered Charity No.: 1188783
- Facebook: @ailsasaim
- Instagram: @ailsas_aim
- Phone: 07919536833
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.