Lamport Hall Welcomes Home Local Voice in Opera Kipling’s Marriage of Figaro

Local Opera singer, Rob Tilson returns to his hometown of Northampton this September for a truly special occasion — performing at the stunning Lamport Hall with touring company, Opera Kipling.

Having grown up in the area and sung at All Saints’ Church during his early musical life, Rob is delighted to bring Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro to the local stage, sharing the music and theatre he loves with the community that first inspired him.

Northampton-born Rob Tilson will be performing not one, but two roles in OK's 2025 production! Rob began his musical journey singing at All Saints’ Church, before going on to study at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and the Royal Academy of Music.

Nowadays Rob regularly performs with leading opera companies and ensembles across the UK, including appearances with Opera Holland Park, Longborough Festival Opera, as well as in Germany with Theater Ulm and Staatsoper Stuttgart. He has sung a wide range of roles from the classical canon to contemporary works, appearing at prestigious venues such as Cadogan Hall, St John’s Smith Square, and London’s iconic Wigmore Hall. He is delighted to be able to perform in his home county again, especially at the beautiful Lamport Hall.

Opera Kipling presents Marriage of Figaro

Following their critically acclaimed appearances at the Camden Fringe, OffFest Finalists Opera Kipling bring their vibrant, 90-minute production of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro to Lamport Hall.

Passion, intrigue, and razor-sharp wit collide in this sparkling reimagining of Mozart’s beloved masterpiece. As Figaro and Susanna prepare for their wedding, secrets unravel, disguises abound, and love is put to the ultimate test. Bursting with glorious arias, dazzling ensembles, and rapid-fire twists, this production captures all the comedy and drama of the original while keeping the pace fresh and engaging for today’s audiences.

Lamport Hall, with its elegance, intimacy, and historic charm, provides the perfect backdrop for Mozart’s world of love, deception, and high society. The hall’s unique atmosphere will transport audiences straight into the Count’s estate, where every whispered aside and stolen glance feels thrillingly close.

It’s a rare chance to experience opera of the highest calibre in the heart of Northamptonshire — and an evening guaranteed to delight both opera lovers and newcomers alike.

Rebecca Milford - Susannah Christian Loizou - Figaro Opera Kipling presents Marriage of Figaro

Show Details:

Date: Monday 1st September 2025

Time: 4pm PM (doors open 3:30pm)

Venue: Lamport Hall, Lamport, Northamptonshire, NN6 9HD

Rob Tilson - Don Basilio Rebecca Milford - Susannah Opera Kipling's Marriage of Figaro

Tickets:

Available now via https://www.lamporthall.co.uk/events/opera-kipling-present-mozarts-opera-the-marriage-of-figaro/

Prices: £20 standard | £17 concessions

Follow us at: https://operakipling.co.uk/