Kislingbury food and drink festival this weekend

This our second year putting kislingbury on the map. Creating something unique to kislingbury as a village.

On Sunday 26th may we are holding for the second time a food and drink festival. Over 30 stalls selling lovely pies, cake, wine, cheese, biscuits, preserves, hot food. We have a bouncy castle, face painter, rodeo bull to entertain the children. It is FREE admission, however donations are encouraged. Plenty of parking at the top of camp lane. time is 11-5 and then from 6 we have music with the wonderful blues and rock band Down South Playing from 7.30pm. A bbq and bar to enjoy whilst dancing the night away.