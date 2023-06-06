Kinky Boots The Musical comes to the Northampton stage...and they are looking for young stars!
Great opportunity for four young lads to star in award winning musical
Four young male actors/singers age range 7-10years are needed to share the roles of young Charlie and Young Lola in Northampton Musical Theatre Companies upcoming production of Kinky Boots at The Royal&Derngate Northampton from Oct 24-28th 2023 Auditions are on on Sunday June 18th. For more information please contact Jayne Minter-Maryan 07974573920 Email [email protected]