Kinky Boots The Musical comes to the Northampton stage...and they are looking for young stars!

Great opportunity for four young lads to star in award winning musical
By Jayne Minter-MaryanContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read

Four young male actors/singers age range 7-10years are needed to share the roles of young Charlie and Young Lola in Northampton Musical Theatre Companies upcoming production of Kinky Boots at The Royal&Derngate Northampton from Oct 24-28th 2023 Auditions are on on Sunday June 18th. For more information please contact Jayne Minter-Maryan 07974573920 Email [email protected]

Royal & Derngate, Northampton
