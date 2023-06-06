Kinky Boots The Musical comes to the Northampton stage...and they are looking for young stars!

Four young male actors/singers age range 7-10years are needed to share the roles of young Charlie and Young Lola in Northampton Musical Theatre Companies upcoming production of Kinky Boots at The Royal&Derngate Northampton from Oct 24-28th 2023 Auditions are on on Sunday June 18th. For more information please contact Jayne Minter-Maryan 07974573920 Email [email protected]