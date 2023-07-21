News you can trust since 1931
Kingsthorpe party in the rec postponed due to expected adverse weather

A new date has been pencilled in
By Nick HartContributor
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:59 BST

Due to adverse weather conditions expected over the weekend the Kingsthorpe party in the rec has been postponed, organisers have confirmed.

With wind gusts expected to be around 30mph, the organisers say they feel the cancellation “is in the best interest and safety of visitors, vendors, event staff and the organisers”.

A new date has been proposed to run the event on August 19, 2023. More information to follow.