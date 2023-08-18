News you can trust since 1931
Kingsthorpe Party In the Rec

Join us for the biggest Party in Kingsthorpe this Saturday.
By Nick HartContributor
Published 18th Aug 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 09:55 BST

Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club and Northamptonshire Association for the Blind are teaming up to host Kingsthorpe Party In The Rec 2023.

The event is being held on Saturday 19th August from 1pm at Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground. We have an action packed music line up with some of the best bands and singers in Northamptonshire including Scott Walters, Unusual Suspects and Conundrum.

There is a host of craft stalls and games including speed football radar, hook-a-duck bouncy castles plus loads more. We have martial arts demonstrations and ponies to pet!! We also have an amazing bubble show with giant bubbles.

A fully stocked licensed bar, an awesome cocktail trailer, great food and ice cream is available. Come and join us for an great day out for the whole family. Enrty is free of charge with a suggested donation of £3 for adults and £1 for children. All proceeds go towards the club development fund.

