Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club and Northamptonshire Association for the Blind are teaming up to host Kingsthorpe Party In The Rec 2023.

The event is being held on Saturday 19th August from 1pm at Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground. We have an action packed music line up with some of the best bands and singers in Northamptonshire including Scott Walters, Unusual Suspects and Conundrum.

There is a host of craft stalls and games including speed football radar, hook-a-duck bouncy castles plus loads more. We have martial arts demonstrations and ponies to pet!! We also have an amazing bubble show with giant bubbles.