Kingsthorpe Party In The Rec 2023 - it's back and it's bigger and better than ever!

Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club and Northamptonshire Association for the Blind are teaming up to host Kingsthorpe Party In The Rec 2023. The event is being held on Saturday 22nd July from 1pm at Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground. Along with Scarrott's Funfair their is an action packed music line up with some of the best bands and singers in Northamptonshire including One Night Stand, Hollie Marie, M-Squared and Conundrum. There is a host of craft stalls and games including speed football radar, hook-a-duck bouncy castles plus loads more. We have martial arts demonstrations and ponies to pet!! A fully stocked licensed bar, an awesome cocktail trailer, great food and ice cream is available. Come and join us for an great day out for the whole family.Enrty is free of charge with a suggested donation of £3 for adults and £1 for children. All proceeds go towards the club development fund.