News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Kingsthorpe Party In The Rec 2023 - it's back and it's bigger and better than ever!

We’re back bigger and better for 2023. Kingsthorpe Party In The Rec and Scarrott’s Funfair and joining forces to make this our biggest event yet.
By Nick HartContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read

Kingsthorpe Jets Youth Football Club and Northamptonshire Association for the Blind are teaming up to host Kingsthorpe Party In The Rec 2023. The event is being held on Saturday 22nd July from 1pm at Kingsthorpe Recreation Ground. Along with Scarrott's Funfair their is an action packed music line up with some of the best bands and singers in Northamptonshire including One Night Stand, Hollie Marie, M-Squared and Conundrum. There is a host of craft stalls and games including speed football radar, hook-a-duck bouncy castles plus loads more. We have martial arts demonstrations and ponies to pet!! A fully stocked licensed bar, an awesome cocktail trailer, great food and ice cream is available. Come and join us for an great day out for the whole family.Enrty is free of charge with a suggested donation of £3 for adults and £1 for children. All proceeds go towards the club development fund.

Related topics:Northamptonshire