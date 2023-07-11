Kid's Summer Art Academy are taking place in Northampton - here's how to sign up

It's run by two resident artists of Burns St Studios (Emma from Pin Clothing, & Paula from Paula and the Pencils) Classes are 2 hours (6pm-8pm) 1 evening a week (Tuesday) during a 6 week session (July 25th - August 29th), and are held at Burns Street Studios (7 Burns St, Northampton NN1 3QE)Price is £48 (£8 per class) all materials and refreshments included. I've attached the flyer which has some more info on it about what we are going to do and also the online application form for anyone interested, and if you think anyone else would be interested, please share! Thank you :) (any questions please email [email protected] or message us on IG @pinsandpencilsartacademy)