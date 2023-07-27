News you can trust since 1931
KIDS EAT FREE AT NORTHAMPTON MOTORCYCLE DEALERSHIP

Kids eat free with every paying adult!
By Reena AckrillContributor
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

If you're into all things two wheel and are looking for a great place to browse bikes, whilst keeping the little ones fed and watered at a budget, look no further than Northampton's only multi Franchise Motorcycle dealership, Motorcycle world, who will be offering free kids lunches between 1st August until the end of the Summer Holidays!

Marketing Manager Reena said "We recognise the impact the cost of living is having on people in the area so this is a fun, easy to get to place in central Northampton for families to bring their kids and get them fed for free! We want to raise local awareness of our dealership and engage with the community as a local business doing something good."

Trading for almost 2 decades, these guys are passionate about supporting local and even host a monthly ride out to monthly bike nights in Bedford's premier joint, Brewpoint!

Be sure to pop in and make the most of this Summer holiday offer, a free kids meal with any adult meal.

