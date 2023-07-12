Kevin Clifton and Sam Bailey to join the UK tour of hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

When the hugely popular award-winning musical returns to Royal & Derngate next summer, Strictly Come Dancing professional and series 16 winner Kevin Clifton will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle with X-Factor winner Sam Bailey playing the role of Miss Hedge.

Kevin Clifton said “I’m really excited to be joining the UK Tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie after being involved in the movie. It’s inspiring, uplifting and infectious and I can’t wait to jump into Hugo/Loco Chanelle’s heels across the country. I’m proud to be part of a show that carries such an important message and celebrates everyone for who they are.”

Sam Bailey said “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie on tour! As an actress it's just a dream to be playing an amazing role like Miss Hedge, and to be part of a show that has such a heartfelt and positive message.”

Everybody's Talking About Jamie - previous cast - photo by Matt Crockett

Completing the cast for the 2023-24 UK Tour are KY Kelly (Anthony Gyde) (Laika Virgin), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock), David McNair (Tray Sophisticay), Akshay St Clair (Dad), Jordan Ricketts (Dean), Liv Ashman (Vicki), Rhiannon Bacchus (Fatimah), Geoff Berrisford (Sayid), Jessica Daugirda (Bex), Finton Flynn (Young Loco Chanelle / Jamie New cover), Annabelle Laing (Becca), Luca Moscardini (Levi), Joshian Omana (Cy), Thomas Walton (Mickey), Takayiah Bailey (Swing) and Georgina Hagen (Understudy Margaret / Ray / Miss Hedge).

They join the previously announced Ivano Turco (Get Up, Stand Up!, Cinderella) as Jamie New, Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End, Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables) as Margaret New, and Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) as Pritti.

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, sold out UK & Ireland Tour and Amazon studios award-winning film the show opens at The Lowry on 7 September 2023 before touring the UK, coming to Northampton from 27 May to 1 June 2024.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Kevin Clifton will play Hugo/Loco Chanelle

Set to an original score of catchy pop tunes that will ‘blow the roof off the theatre’ (Mail on Sunday) by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells and writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). Choreographed by Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince (Into The Woods, Some Like It Hip Hop, SYLVIA, Message In A Bottle). This ‘sparkling coming-of-age musical’ (The Times) will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

To book tickets for performances at Royal & Derngate, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call Box Office on 01604 624811.

Sam Bailey will play Miss Hedge