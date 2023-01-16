Kevin Clifton and Maisie Smith star in Strictly Ballroom The Musical at Royal & Derngate

Strictly Ballroom The Musical comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Monday 27 February to Saturday 4 March 2023, starring Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton and EastEnders star and Strictly finalist Maisie Smith.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tells the beguiling story of Scott Hastings, a talented, arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Inspired by one another this unlikely pair find the courage to defy both conventions and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom.

Former Strictly champion Kevin Clifton plays the lead role of Scott Hastings and EastEnders’ Maisie Smith plays Fran, in Baz Luhrman’s smash-hit musical, based on the award-winning world-wide film phenomenon. The show is directed by dancer, choreographer, theatre director and Britain’s favourite TV judge, Craig Revel Horwood, and choreographed by Craig along with Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison.

Kevin Clifton and Maisie Smith in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. Photo by Ellie Kurttz

Craig Revel Horwood said: "I am absolutely delighted to be directing the amazing Kevin Clifton and the sensational Maisie Smith, together with our super talented cast in Strictly Ballroom The Musical - I know that they’ll all be FAB-U-LOUS! Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening!"

Kevin Clifton said: “I'm thrilled to finally be fulfilling my lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. I’m beyond excited to be performing with Maisie again – she’s amazing - and can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK with her in this incredible show!"

Maisie Smith said: “Dancing in Strictly has been a huge part of my life, and been so much fun. I’m absolutely delighted to be able to continue that journey in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. Not only do I get to make my musical theatre debut with my former partner in crime, Kevin Clifton, but I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood and Jason Gilkison again too - I can't wait!"

Bringing together a sublime cast of over 20 world class performers, Strictly Ballroom features iconic numbers such as Love is in the Air, Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps, and Time After Time, as well as some amazing new songs by internationally acclaimed artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical is a fabulous, feel-good evening of sequins, singing and salsa promises to be an unforgettable night under the glitter ball.

Strictly Ballroom sashays onto the Derngate stage from Monday 27 February to Saturday 4 March 2023 at 7.30pm nightly, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are priced from £11* and can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

