Kettering Town FC brings music and football together for Team Mikayla

Latimer Park will come alive on Saturday, 21st September, as football fans, music lovers, and local residents gather for a day of live entertainment and sporting action – all in the name of charity. Kettering Town FC’s upcoming FA Cup tie against Lowestoft FC will feature a special twist, with the lively Ukie TooNes performing before and after the match.

Whether you're there for the football, the music, or simply to support a great cause, this event promises something for everyone!

Ukie TooNes to Headline a Festival-Like Atmosphere

Starting at 1:00 PM, the ukulele-playing wonders, Ukie TooNes, will kick off the day's festivities with their unique blend of classic hits and modern favourites. Known for their upbeat and high-energy performances, they’re sure to get the crowd in the mood for a fun-filled afternoon. Their set will continue up until kick-off at 3:00 PM, and the band will return for another 45-minute set after the match.

Fans can expect an exciting musical experience, with Ukie TooNes' signature style of covering hits from the ‘60s right through to today, with a few original numbers thrown in for good measure. Whether you're a fan of live music or football, this vibrant event will be a perfect way to spend your Saturday.

The Main Event: Kettering Town FC vs Lowestoft FC

As part of the FA Cup, Kettering Town FC – affectionately known as The Poppies – will face Lowestoft FC in what promises to be a thrilling contest. Coming off a solid win earlier this week, the Poppies are aiming to continue their strong form, and fans will be eagerly anticipating another great performance.

For non-football fans, the match offers a unique opportunity to experience the excitement of local football while enjoying the festival-like atmosphere created by the live music. The club hopes to attract both regular supporters and newcomers for a day that combines entertainment, sport, and charity in one unforgettable event.

Supporting Team Mikayla

At the heart of this day’s activities is Team Mikayla, a local charity that supports families facing life-limiting conditions. With deep ties to the Kettering Town FC community, Team Mikayla has become a cause that many of the club’s players and supporters champion throughout the season.

All donations and proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting this important charity, making it an excellent reason to come along, have a good time, and contribute to something meaningful.

One of the key organisers, said: "This event is really about bringing the community together. We want to make sure that while we’re cheering on the Poppies, we’re also raising vital funds for Team Mikayla. Every donation will help families in need, and that’s something we can all be proud of."

Event Details You Need to Know

Date : Saturday, 21st September 2024

: Saturday, 21st September 2024 Time : Music from 1:00 PM , Kickoff at 3:00 PM

: Music from , Kickoff at Location : Latimer Park, Polwell Lane, Burton Latimer, Northants, NN15 5PS

: Latimer Park, Polwell Lane, Burton Latimer, Northants, NN15 5PS Entry : Free entry to the band’s performance. Donations to Team Mikayla are encouraged.

: Free entry to the band’s performance. Donations to are encouraged. Parking : General parking available (no special arrangements).

: General parking available (no special arrangements). Food & Drinks: Available at the Social Club on-site.

Ukie TooNes will be performing both pre-match and post-match in the Social Club, offering a perfect opportunity for fans to wind down after the game or simply enjoy the music in a relaxed setting.

Pre-Registration Encouraged

To help the organisers plan effectively, attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event. It’s not mandatory, but it will help ensure that everything runs smoothly on the day. You can register via Pre-registration Link to let the team know you’re coming along.

Why You Shouldn't Miss It

This isn’t just another football match. It’s a chance for the local community to come together for a great day out while supporting a fantastic cause. Whether you’re a football enthusiast, a fan of live music, or someone who enjoys a good community event, this Charity Matchday at Latimer Park offers something for everyone.

With the Poppies fighting for glory on the pitch and Ukie TooNes delivering their trademark lively performance off it, it’s bound to be a day full of excitement and entertainment. Plus, you’ll be contributing to a local charity that makes a real difference in people’s lives.

By coming to the match, you’ll not only enjoy the football and music, but also play a part in raising crucial funds for Team Mikayla. As the organiser puts it: "We want everyone to come, have a great time, and know that their presence is helping make a positive impact."

A Day for All Ages

This Charity Matchday is designed to be a family-friendly event. The live music from Ukie TooNes is perfect for all ages, and with food and drinks available on-site, it’s an easy way to spend an enjoyable afternoon.

Even if football isn’t typically your thing, the electric atmosphere at Latimer Park, combined with the charity element and live entertainment, ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

How to Support Team Mikayla

If you can’t make it to the event but still want to contribute to Team Mikayla, you can donate directly to the charity. Information about how to do so can be found on the club’s website or social media pages.

Conclusion: Music, Football, and a Great Cause

On Saturday, 21st September, Latimer Park will be the place to be for a day of music, sport, and giving back to the community. Whether you’re cheering on Kettering Town FC, enjoying the sounds of Ukie TooNes, or simply supporting a worthy cause, this Charity Matchday promises to be a day full of fun and excitement.

So, grab your friends, family, and neighbours, and head down to Latimer Park for an afternoon of live music, football, and community spirit – all while supporting Team Mikayla in their amazing work.

See you there!