Jumble sale in aid of local Scout Group at Hackleton Village Hall (NN7 2AH) at 1pm on Saturday 15th March

1st Hackleton Scout Group is rapidly growing through our Beavers, Cubs, and Scout sections. Our young people enjoy a varied programme, but as we expand the group, we need to purchase more resources and supplement our sessions to ensure our young people don’t miss out on the valuable experiences that Scouting can offer.

To support our group, we are raising funds to replace essential equipment and ensure we have the resources to prepare young people with skills for life. We will be holding our first jumble sale in many years on Saturday, 15th March, from 1 pm to 2 pm. Please come along and support our event!