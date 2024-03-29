Julia, Ann, & Mandy (also known as JAM) are hatching plans for their 3rd JAMATHON!

The JAMATHON is a yearly 'marathon of fundraisers' that runs over 3 months and raises money for 3 Northampton based charities. The first year raised £2,250. The second year raised £4,500. This third JAMATHON is looking for its 3 charities and is planning to push that number even higher!
By Julia Harris
Published 29th Mar 2024
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 18:34 GMT
Julia, Ann and Mandy are 3 friends that put their names together to make JAM. They raise money & awareness for, and offering a helping hand to, Northampton based charities. Their first fundraiser was for The Lewis Foundation just before lockdown and to date they have raised over £20,000 for local charities. Take a look at their website for news on everything they have got up to: https://jamhelpingout.co.uk

The JAMATHON is a yearly fundraiser that runs for 3 months. A 'marathon of fundraisers' with the money raised split equally between 3 chosen Northampton based charities.

Events over the last 2 JAMATHONS have included workshops run by florist With Love & Roses, SOS Charity Fashion Shows, wild water swimming at Castle Ashby, pub theme nights, online raffles and dinners at small private locations. If you are a school, club, gym, business or individual that would like to support JAM with a fundraiser this year please contact them - the more the merrier and every penny you raise will get added to the pot.

From left Julia (J), Ann (A) and Mandy (M)From left Julia (J), Ann (A) and Mandy (M)
From left Julia (J), Ann (A) and Mandy (M)

The JAMATHON'S first year raised £2,250 which was shared by Harrys Pals, Breast Friends (Northants) and Deafconnect. The second year raised £4,500 shared between Growing Together Northampton, Right Resolution and Northampton Community Sheds. This third JAMATHON is looking for its 3 charities and is planning to push that number even higher!

If you would like to 1) put forward the name of a charity and/or 2) collaborate with them on a fundraiser please contact them on [email protected] before the end of April. This year the event is running from May 1st to August 1st.

