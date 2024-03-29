Julia, Ann, & Mandy (also known as JAM) are hatching plans for their 3rd JAMATHON!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julia, Ann and Mandy are 3 friends that put their names together to make JAM. They raise money & awareness for, and offering a helping hand to, Northampton based charities. Their first fundraiser was for The Lewis Foundation just before lockdown and to date they have raised over £20,000 for local charities. Take a look at their website for news on everything they have got up to: https://jamhelpingout.co.uk

The JAMATHON is a yearly fundraiser that runs for 3 months. A 'marathon of fundraisers' with the money raised split equally between 3 chosen Northampton based charities.

Events over the last 2 JAMATHONS have included workshops run by florist With Love & Roses, SOS Charity Fashion Shows, wild water swimming at Castle Ashby, pub theme nights, online raffles and dinners at small private locations. If you are a school, club, gym, business or individual that would like to support JAM with a fundraiser this year please contact them - the more the merrier and every penny you raise will get added to the pot.

From left Julia (J), Ann (A) and Mandy (M)

The JAMATHON'S first year raised £2,250 which was shared by Harrys Pals, Breast Friends (Northants) and Deafconnect. The second year raised £4,500 shared between Growing Together Northampton, Right Resolution and Northampton Community Sheds. This third JAMATHON is looking for its 3 charities and is planning to push that number even higher!