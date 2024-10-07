Judo Academy Northampton Grand Opening: A new place for young Judo enthusiasts

Judo Academy Northampton

Judo Academy Northampton officially opened its doors on 30th September 2024 at Abington P.D.C, Barry Road, Northampton. Offering children a structured and supportive environment to learn judo, the club is already creating a strong sense of community and engagement.

On 30th September 2024, we officially opened the doors of Judo Academy Northampton at Abington P.D.C, Barry Road, Northampton, NN1 5JS. The grand opening was a fantastic event where local families came together to experience judo, marking the beginning of our new club in the community.

We offer judo classes for children aged 7 and up, with a focus on teaching important life skills like discipline, self-defence, and confidence. Our dedicated coaches—Adam, Irene, and Matt—bring years of experience and create a welcoming, supportive environment where kids can grow, learn, and have fun.

AtJudo Academy Northampton, we believe that judo is much more than a sport. It is a way to develop life skills like respect, perseverance, and self-control while also improving physical fitness. Our mission is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where young people of all backgrounds can thrive. By offering free trial sessions, we aim to make judo accessible to everyone, fostering a strong sense of community and support.

The coaches at Judo Academy Northampton officially opened the new mats during the grand opening.

We organise quarterly out-of-judo events to give families a chance to spend quality time together outside of training. It’s a fantastic way for everyone to connect and build lasting friendships beyond the dojo.

A special thank you to an anonymous donor and akW dezign for their generous contributions, which helped us purchase brand-new judo mats.

Whether your child wants to compete or simply enjoy learning new skills, we’re here to guide them. Judo Academy Northampton is a place where children can thrive, improve their fitness, and have fun while learning the art of judo.

For more information on our classes or to book a trial session, visit www.judoacademy.uk.