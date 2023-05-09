Jordan Gray to bring Is it a Bird? to Northampton's Theatre Royal in September

Is it a Bird? – which now has over 20 x 5-star reviews - brings together Jordan’s love of superheroes, her strong Essex roots, and her life as a transgender woman in an hour of raucous comedy that resonates within and far beyond the LGBTQIA+ community. The UK’s hottest comedian takes on babies, boobies, bigots and Batman; it’s big, silly, witty, sexy, and fun.

It seems strange to think it, but due to the speed of her monumental rise to fame, a year ago, not so many people had heard of Jordan Gray. In August 2022, after 10 years in the music biz (and a memorable run on The Voice), Jordan took her brand-new show “Is it a Bird” to the Edinburgh Fringe. To call her show a runaway hit does not do justice to the enormous buzz the show created. Suddenly, Jordan is one of the UK’s most exciting and celebrated comics. And for good reason.

In September of last year, she sold out her first two week run at Soho Theatre and returned in October to sell out a further two weeks.

In October, she changed the landscape of British TV, appearing on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live with a very memorable performance; a showstopping song that brought down the house when she did away with her pink power suit and stripped naked – bringing trans bodies a level of visibility hitherto never reached within the mainstream national press.

Not to lose the pace, she followed that a week later by being the first trans person to play the London Palladium – solo. Which garnered another slew of praise and five-star reviews from the press.

And since she seemingly has an aversion to free time, Jordan also launched her brand-new podcast – Transplaining with Jordan Gray, where she answers questions both big and small. Rest assured, whatever the question, Jordan has a theory - even if she knows absolutely nothing about the subject.

And just this month she smashed the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, securing a nomination for ‘Most Outstanding Show’.

Now, Jordan is very excited to be taking her show on tour right across the UK.