Join us to mark the start of the Armed Forces Week celebrations

Residents are invited to join West Northamptonshire Council in marking the start of Armed Forces Week with a flag-raising ceremony at the Guildhall in Northampton on Monday 23 June at 10am.

The ceremony will mark the beginning of a week of national recognition and appreciation for the men and women who serve, or have served, in the UK Armed Forces. It is an opportunity for the whole community to come together to reflect on the bravery, dedication and sacrifice shown by service personnel, past and present, as well as the vital contributions made by their families, veterans and reservists.

The flag will be flown at the Guildhall throughout Armed Forces Week, in the lead-up to Armed Forces Day on Saturday 28 June.

Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Mark Arnull, said: “Armed Forces Week gives us a moment to pause and say thank you, not just to those serving today, but to every individual who has put on a uniform in service of our country. It’s also a chance to show our appreciation for the strength and resilience of their families, many of whom make daily sacrifices of their own.

“We are proud to stand with our Armed Forces community, and I encourage everyone to join us on Monday morning as we raise the flag together in a spirit of respect and unity.”

For more information about Armed Forces Week and how the Council supports veterans and service families throughout the year, visit Armed Forces Covenant | West Northamptonshire Council.