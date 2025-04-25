Join us for ParaInteractive 2: A day of paranormal exploration and charity fundraising on June 7th

Northampton's very own paranormal charity fundraising event in aid of the premature baby unit at Northampton General Hospital.

ParaInteractive 2 is a paranormal charity fundraising event that showcases subjects within the paranormal field and allows people to learn about them through workshops and demonstrations.

  • An Introduction to paranormal subjects
  • Talks, Workshops, & Stalls.
  • Explanation of the event.

The subjects covered at this event are Tarot cards, Psychometry, Parapsychology, Chakras, Palmistry, Mediumship, Extended Memory Recall (not your memories), History Research, and Extrasensory Perception (ESP).

There will be talks from The Ghost Detectives, Team Spirited_LTV, Darran Charles, and Liz Cormell

Plus 24 stallholders, 8 workshops and there is also a cafe with a licensed bar and great food.

Funds raised will go to the Gosset Ward Neonatal Unit NGH

Some stallholders accept card payment for items sold while others do only cash.

7th of June 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Duston Community Centre

Pendle Rd, Northampton NN5 6DT

For tickets please visit www.ghost-detective.com

