Join us for ParaInteractive 2: A day of paranormal exploration and charity fundraising on June 7th
ParaInteractive 2 is a paranormal charity fundraising event that showcases subjects within the paranormal field and allows people to learn about them through workshops and demonstrations.
- An Introduction to paranormal subjects
- Talks, Workshops, & Stalls.
- Explanation of the event.
The subjects covered at this event are Tarot cards, Psychometry, Parapsychology, Chakras, Palmistry, Mediumship, Extended Memory Recall (not your memories), History Research, and Extrasensory Perception (ESP).
There will be talks from The Ghost Detectives, Team Spirited_LTV, Darran Charles, and Liz Cormell
Plus 24 stallholders, 8 workshops and there is also a cafe with a licensed bar and great food.
Funds raised will go to the Gosset Ward Neonatal Unit NGH
Some stallholders accept card payment for items sold while others do only cash.
7th of June 10.00 am to 4.00 pm
Duston Community Centre
Pendle Rd, Northampton NN5 6DT
For tickets please visit www.ghost-detective.com