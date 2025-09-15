Join the 32nd St Matthew’s Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers

Brownies having fun

Welcoming new members for friendship, adventure and growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calling all girls aged 4 to 14! The 32nd St Matthew’s Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers warmly invite you to discover a world of fun, friendship and new experiences.

Who We Are

We are a vibrant, supportive community where girls can learn new skills, grow in confidence, and make lasting friendships. Our groups include:

Guides outdoor activity

Rainbows: Ages 4–7

Brownies: Ages 7–10

Guides: Ages 10–14

Rangers Ages 14-18

Join Us!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We meet every Monday evening at St Matthew’s Parish Centre, 27a The Drive, Northampton NN1 4RY. Our sessions offer girls the chance to take part in exciting activities, crafts, games, and adventures, all in a safe, female led and welcoming environment.

Open Evening Details

Rainbows making friends

Come along and see what we’re all about! We’re hosting an open evening for new members on:

Date: Monday 22nd September

Time: 5.30pm

Venue: St Matthew’s Parish Centre, 27a The Drive, Northampton NN1 4RY

Meet our leaders, find out more about our exciting programme.

Find Out More

Making lifetime friendships

For further details or to register your interest please get in touch: email: [email protected] or www.girlguiding.org.uk/joinus/. We look forward to welcoming you to the 32nd St Matthew’s Rainbows, Brownies and Guides family!