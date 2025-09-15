Join the 32nd St Matthew’s Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers
Calling all girls aged 4 to 14! The 32nd St Matthew’s Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers warmly invite you to discover a world of fun, friendship and new experiences.
Who We Are
We are a vibrant, supportive community where girls can learn new skills, grow in confidence, and make lasting friendships. Our groups include:
- Rainbows: Ages 4–7
- Brownies: Ages 7–10
- Guides: Ages 10–14
- Rangers Ages 14-18
Join Us!
We meet every Monday evening at St Matthew’s Parish Centre, 27a The Drive, Northampton NN1 4RY. Our sessions offer girls the chance to take part in exciting activities, crafts, games, and adventures, all in a safe, female led and welcoming environment.
Open Evening Details
Come along and see what we’re all about! We’re hosting an open evening for new members on:
- Date: Monday 22nd September
- Time: 5.30pm
- Venue: St Matthew’s Parish Centre, 27a The Drive, Northampton NN1 4RY
Meet our leaders, find out more about our exciting programme.
Find Out More
For further details or to register your interest please get in touch: email: [email protected] or www.girlguiding.org.uk/joinus/. We look forward to welcoming you to the 32nd St Matthew’s Rainbows, Brownies and Guides family!