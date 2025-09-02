Join Northampton Film Festival on the red carpet this weekend

On Saturday, September 6, Northampton Film Festival will be announcing the first details of its 2026 festival at the Movies on the Square event on Northampton Market Square. They will be screening short films from previous festivals on the big screen before the headline feature Disney’s Moana and inviting the public to take part in their Red Carpet Photo competition.

Northampton Film Festival are inviting people to strut their stuff on the red carpet outside their arts space The Creative Place as part of a competition to find the best red carpet pose. People are invited to come as themselves, their favourite film character or dressed in their finery to have their photo taken between 12pm and 4pm, with the winner being announced and presented with their prize at 5pm at the big screen.

Alongside the screening of Moana and other activities provided by Northampton Town Centre BID, Northampton Film Festival (NFF) are also running free activities to create a film storyboard 12pm-1.30pm then stop-motion animation activities from 1.30pm at The Creative Place on the Market Square. Anyone taking part in the stop-motion activities will be able to see their work on the big screen at the Great Fire of Northampton event on Saturday, September 20, as part of NFF’s short animated film premiere, supported by West Northamptonshire Council and CLICK Arts Foundation.

Becky Carrier, Director of Northampton Film Festival, says: “We’re very grateful that the BID has offered this opportunity to showcase what we do on the big screen ahead of Moana. We hope we can get loads of people involved in our filmmaking activities to encourage the next generation of filmmakers. Or, for those that just love the glamour of film, I don’t think there’s anything more exciting than having your picture taken on the red carpet!”

Have your photo taken on our red carpet. Picture: Khandie Photography

NFF will be showing films from across the previous festivals as well as films they have produced with the local community. The programme starts at 12pm with a selection of films from the Oska Bright Film Festival, the leading learning disability film festival in the world, which is collaborating with NFF in 2025 and 2026. At 1pm there is an hour of animated short films, with a Women in Film programme at 2pm, followed by a selection of local short films and films made by young people. Moana will begin shortly after 5pm.

Organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and co-funded by West Northamptonshire Council, there will also be Polynesian-themed family entertainment, live performances, and activities throughout the day. The Grosvenor Centre is also running a Meet and Greet with Moana during the day.

Limited seating will be provided for this event. Everyone attending is encouraged to bring their own seating if possible. Gazebos are not permitted. Please do not bring alcohol to consume during the event.

For more details on the event please visit discovernorthampton.co.uk

To learn more about NFF or submit a film to NFF 2026 before this year’s deadline of 31 October, visit FilmFreeway: filmfreeway.com/NorthamptonFilmFestivalUK