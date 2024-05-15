Join Eid celebrations in Becket’s Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton’s annual Eid festival is set to take place from 12 – 6pm, this Sunday, 19th May at Becket’s Park, with a free community day of activities and fun for the whole family.

Eid is a significant event in the Muslim calendar, and everyone is welcome to join the celebrations, organised by the Northampton Eid Management Group, with support from Northampton Town Council.

A packed programme of live, multi-cultural stage entertainment is scheduled between 12 – 4pm, opened by Cllr Stephen Hibbert, the Mayor of Northampton and hosted by DJ Martin Steers, from NLive Radio, along with speeches from local councillors and the Eid Management Group.

Stage acts will include Bhangra Drummers, the Polish Performing Group, the BNDC Indian Classical Dance Group, the Northampton African Drummers and a Turkish folk band, plus Bangala live entertainment and pre-recorded Nasheed songs.

Traditional dancers on stage

There will also be giant inflatables and bouncy castles for children, food and drink stands and face painting, plus a community marquee featuring a variety of clothing, crafts and charity stalls.

Cllr Jamal Alwahabi, Chair of the Northampton Eid Management Group, said: "Eid is a huge celebration for Muslims, but also a time for family and friends to come together, so we invite the wider community to join us and enjoy this special day.

“We have an exciting line-up of stage performances from many different cultures, along with stalls, food and children’s activities, so we hope there will be something for everyone.”