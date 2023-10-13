News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Join Brackley Care Home residents for a magical Alpaca experience

Dogs, cats and rabbits are well known to provide great comfort to residents in care homes. But Brackley Nursing Home, in Wellington Road, Brackley is preparing for an animal therapy visit by a much more exotic species.
By Julie WilsonContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shirley Bettinson, who runs TOFT Alpaca Stud, near Rugby, Warwickshire with her husband Rob, will be bringing some of their alpacas to the Kingsley Healthcare home from 11am to 1pm on Monday, 16th October.

The home's Customer Relations Manager Julie Wilson said :"It is sure to be a magical experience and we are inviting people from our local community to enjoy the visit too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As well as having an opportunity to see the alpacas close-up, you will also learn all about the species which originates from South America. We are not charging for people to come along and we will be serving bottomless juices and snacks."

Shirley and her prize winning alpacaShirley and her prize winning alpaca
Shirley and her prize winning alpaca
Most Popular

Mrs Bettinson, who has been breeding alpacas with her husband for almost 25 years, said the wonderful fleece of the animals was the first motivation for people to own them.

However, over the years, the potential of the sociable animal for all kinds of activities, from alpaca walks to school and care home visits, was discovered.

She said :"You can see the pleasure the alpacas bring just by the big smiles on the faces of care home residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They are very quiet and very clean animals so are perfect for animal therapy. They can have an amazing calming effect."

She will be taking the alpacas inside the home to greet residents who are confined to their rooms.

Related topics:BrackleyWarwickshireRugby