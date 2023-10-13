Join Brackley Care Home residents for a magical Alpaca experience

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shirley Bettinson, who runs TOFT Alpaca Stud, near Rugby, Warwickshire with her husband Rob, will be bringing some of their alpacas to the Kingsley Healthcare home from 11am to 1pm on Monday, 16th October.

The home's Customer Relations Manager Julie Wilson said :"It is sure to be a magical experience and we are inviting people from our local community to enjoy the visit too.

"As well as having an opportunity to see the alpacas close-up, you will also learn all about the species which originates from South America. We are not charging for people to come along and we will be serving bottomless juices and snacks."

Shirley and her prize winning alpaca

Mrs Bettinson, who has been breeding alpacas with her husband for almost 25 years, said the wonderful fleece of the animals was the first motivation for people to own them.

However, over the years, the potential of the sociable animal for all kinds of activities, from alpaca walks to school and care home visits, was discovered.

She said :"You can see the pleasure the alpacas bring just by the big smiles on the faces of care home residents.

"They are very quiet and very clean animals so are perfect for animal therapy. They can have an amazing calming effect."