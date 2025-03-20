John Clare Inspired Folk Evening - A unique fundraising event
Pink Rooster, a Northampton-based charity dedicated to supporting individuals living with dementia, mental health challenges and physical barriers through music and creative arts, is proud to present:
A John Clare Inspired Folk Evening
A unique theatrical and musical performance celebrating the life and work of the poetJohn Clare.
Date:
Thursday, 17th April 2025
Venue:
Northampton High School
Newport Pagnell Road, Hardingstone, Northampton, NN4 6UU
Time:
Doors open at 6:15 PM | Performance from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM
The evening will begin with Dr. Mike Scanlan and Isobel Scanlan, who will recite selected works by John Clare.
The headline performance features multi-award-winning folk musician Jon Boden (of Bellowhead), performing specially composed music and songs inspired by Clare’s poetry.
John Clare’s poetry remains an integral part of English literature and this event offers a rare opportunity to experience his work in an engaging, multi-sensory setting. We would love for you to join us for this special occasion.
Ticket prices are:
Adult £12 plus a non refundable 15p per ticket booking fee
Child under 16 years £10 plus a non refundable 15p per ticket booking fee
Booking link - https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EOOT
We really hope you can join this inspiring evening and celebrating the legacy of this extraordinary poet together.