J.M. Barrie’s acclaimed regency comedy Quality Street comes to Northampton

The delicious Regency farce Quality Street, from the beloved writer of Peter Pan, comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 4 to Saturday 8 April. The popularity of J.M. Barrie’s romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK’s most loved chocolates: Quality Street™.

In a co-production with New Vic Theatre, Northern Broadsides is reviving their delectable production of Quality Street, stirring in a good helping of Yorkshire wit in a new version for 2023, after its original acclaimed 2020 run was cut short by the pandemic. This sweet and sumptuous show was created with a team of retired workers from the Halifax factory where Quality Street™ chocolates have been proudly made since 1936, wrapping the action in their witty and outrageous observations.

The lead, Phoebe Throssel, this time will be played by Calderdale’s very own Paula Lane, who will be familiar to audiences for her 6 years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt, as well as her work in Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots. The cast also includes Jelani D’Aguilar, Alice Imelda, Aron Julius, Alicia McKenzie, Alex Moran, Louisa-May Parker, Jamie Smelt and Gilly Tompkins.

Jamie Smelt, Paula Lane and Alex Moran in Quality Street

Phoebe Throssel runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street. Ten years after a tearful goodbye, her old flame returns from fighting Napoleon. But the look of disappointment on Captain Valentine’s face when he greets an older, less glamorous Phoebe spurs the determined heroine to action, becoming the wild and sparkling Miss Livvy, a younger alter-ego who soon beguiles the clueless Captain. As their romance is rekindled, and Miss Livvy melts the Captain’s heart, Phoebe must juggle both personas while trying to avoid scandalising the town with her deception, or wrecking her future with the man she loves.

Laurie Sansom, director of Quality Street and Artistic Director and CEO of Northern Broadsides comments: “It was heart-breaking to have to abandon this production in 2020 when it was being enjoyed by so many. We are thrilled to be working with our wonderful partners at New Vic Theatre to bring it back to stages up and down the country with a fantastically playful company. They capture the wit and wisdom of J.M. Barrie’s delightfully comic creation, as well as the Halifax women who helped us make the original show. We can’t wait to get it back on the road.”

Quality Street will take to the Royal stage, as part its national tour, from Tuesday 4 to Saturday 8 April, at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets – priced from £22* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.