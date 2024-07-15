Jim Davidson - The Next Chapter at The Old Savoy
As we turn to this brand-new chapter for 2025, Jim invites you to join him for another evening of rip-roaring, grown-up comedy. Witness the ‘General’ in his latest comedic triumph and support him in the ongoing saga against those who seek to rewrite British comedy culture with their radical sensibilities ... and he’s got another wedding to pay for!
Join Jim Davidson in this gripping tale where freedom of speech is the hero, and laughter triumphs over division. The battle for our comedic heritage is far from its final chapter!
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm Tickets £27.50
