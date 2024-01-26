Jim Davidson Swimming Against The Tide at The Deco Theatre
Sat 10 Feb 19:30Main Feature: 7:30 pm - ends at 9:45 pmJim Davidson – Swimming Against the Tide! 2024 TourSuitable for ages 18+Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.ukor call the box office 01604 491005
Join Britain’s best loved funny man on his marathon swim as he resists the pull of the under-current of radical sensibilities of the woke minority.
Slap on the Goose fat and battle through the dark and murky woke infested waters and join him for another evening of rip-roaring grown-up comedy, as Jim Davidson OBE continues to play to capacity audiences year after year.