Jim Davidson - Swimming Against the Tide! 2024 Tour comes to The Savoy Theatre in Northampton

Join Britain’s best loved funny man on his marathon swim as he resists the pull of the under-current of radical sensibilities of the woke minority. Slap on the Goose fat and battle through the dark and murky woke infested waters and join him for another evening of rip-roaring grown-up comedy, as Jim Davidson OBE continues to play to capacity audiences year after year.

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read

Jim Davidson - Swimming Against the Tide! 2024 Tour

Join Britain’s best loved funny man on his marathon swim as he resists the pull of the under-current of radical sensibilities of the woke minority.

Slap on the Goose fat and battle through the dark and murky woke infested waters and join him for another evening of rip-roaring grown-up comedy, as Jim Davidson OBE continues to play to capacity audiences year after year.“Showman Jim triumphs… he hit the spot again and again”Sunday Express ****

Jim Davidson is back on tour in 2024!
“Standing ovation to packed houses every night“

The Mirror ****

“Davidson was cheered to the rafters”The Telegraph

“A master of his art”The Spectator

'Boy does Jim know how to deliver his gospel..... 'The audience could have stayed all night.......... he speaks with a rare honesty'5 stars Express

Suitable for ages 18+

Related topics:NorthamptonBritain