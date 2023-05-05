Jim Davidson - Swimming Against the Tide! 2024 Tour comes to The Savoy Theatre in Northampton

Join Britain’s best loved funny man on his marathon swim as he resists the pull of the under-current of radical sensibilities of the woke minority. Slap on the Goose fat and battle through the dark and murky woke infested waters and join him for another evening of rip-roaring grown-up comedy, as Jim Davidson OBE continues to play to capacity audiences year after year.