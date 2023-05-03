Jim Davidson ‘Not Yet Cancelled’ 2024 Tour – More outrageous than ever!
Jim Davidson performing live on stage at The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre
10th February 2024
Despite attempts by the woke minority to cancel one of Britain’s greatest comedians, Jim Davidson OBE continues to play to capacity audiences year after year. The silenced majority continues to show their support for the master funny man, demonstrating that the battle for freedom of speech has not yet been lost!
In this brand-new show for 2024, Jim invites you to join him for another evening of rip-roaring grown-up comedy and join the struggle against the few who try to divide us and impose their radical sensibilities on our culture!
Suitable for ages 18+
Book your tickets at The Box Office, on 01604 491005, or online at: https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/jim-davidson/