Jim Davidson ‘Not Yet Cancelled’ 2024 Tour – More outrageous than ever!

10th February 2024

Despite attempts by the woke minority to cancel one of Britain’s greatest comedians, Jim Davidson OBE continues to play to capacity audiences year after year. The silenced majority continues to show their support for the master funny man, demonstrating that the battle for freedom of speech has not yet been lost!

In this brand-new show for 2024, Jim invites you to join him for another evening of rip-roaring grown-up comedy and join the struggle against the few who try to divide us and impose their radical sensibilities on our culture!

Jim Davidson returning to Northampton February 2024

Suitable for ages 18+