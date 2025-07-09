Jim Davidson – Last Man Standing… Just!

30th January 2026 at 7:30pm - 9:30pm at The Old Savoy.

In the ever-evolving book of British comedy, Jim Davidson OBE remains a best-seller, an unapologetic voice still standing tall while others bow to the tide.

Through decades of laughter, controversy, and cultural change, he’s held the line. And now, in 2025/2026, he’s back with a brand-new tour ‘Last Man Standing…Just!’ and firing on all cylinders and refusing to be silenced.

Despite the relentless efforts of a vocal woke minority to pen his final chapter, Jim’s story is far from over. Shadow-banned, de-platformed, and ‘cancelled’ more times than he can count, Davidson has turned adversity into ammunition, his live shows becoming safe havens for those who still believe in common sense, satire, and the best of British comedy.

Jim’s 2025 UK tour, ‘The Next Chapter,’ proved that the appetite for unfiltered, grown-up laughter is alive and well, with the General receiving standing ovations from Glasgow to Southend from loyal and new fans alike, many who feel silenced themselves. Jim’s audience loyal packed venues across the UK, cheering not just the punchlines but the principles behind them now, as Britain stands at a cultural crossroads.

Davidson returns to do what he does best: say what others are thinking, with razor-sharp wit and bulletproof timing. It’s time to reset. To push back. To laugh again without fear. Jim invites you to join him once again for a riotous evening where freedom of speech takes centre stage, comedy bites back, and the battle for Britain’s comedic soul rages on. He’s survived the storms, stood firm in the face of censorship, and he’s still here! Oh, and yes—he’s got another wedding to pay for.

Strictly Over 18's

Tickets £28 per person

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm