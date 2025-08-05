Jason Durr, Susie Blake and Katie McGlynn to star in Murder at Midnight

Murder at Midnight - starring Susie Blake and Jason Durr

Torben Betts’ brand new comedy thriller, Murder at Midnight, comes to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate, in February 2026 as part of a UK tour, featuring a star-studded cast. Original Theatre in association with Joshua Beaumont and Huw Allen present Murder at Midnight, following on from Betts’ recent smash-hit success Murder in the Dark.

Directed by Philip Franks, Murder at Midnight will star stage and screen favourites Jason Durr (Heartbeat, Casualty) as Jonny ‘The Cyclops’, Susie Blake (Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV, Coronation Street) as Shirley, and Katie McGlynn (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks) as Lisa. They are joined by Callum Balmforth as Russell, Peter Moreton as Trainwreck and Iryna Poplavska as Cristina, with Bella Farr and Andy McLeod as Police Officers/Understudies.

It’s New Year’s Eve in a quiet corner of Kent and a killer is in the house. We meet Jonny ‘The Cyclops’ - the notorious gangster, his glamorous wife, his trigger-happy sidekick, his mum - who’s seeing things, her very jittery carer, plus a vicar who’s hiding something, and a nervous burglar dressed as a clown. Throw in a suitcase full of cash, a stash of deadly weapons, and one infamous unsolved murder…what could possibly go wrong? Join the murder mystery with a difference. One house. Seven suspects…and a murder at midnight.

Written by acclaimed playwright Torben Betts and produced by the award-winning Original Theatre (Birdsong, Murder in the Dark, The Mirror Crack’d), Murder at Midnight is a gripping murder mystery filled with twists, chilling suspense and wickedly dark humour - guaranteed to keep you guessing until the final stroke of midnight.

Murder at Midnight blends razor-sharp wit with chilling suspense, proving that even the best-laid plans can unravel spectacularly when the wrong people are in the wrong place at exactly the wrong time.

Setting out on the road this autumn, the tour reaches Northampton next spring, taking to the Royal stage from Monday 16 to Saturday 21 February 2026. Tickets can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/murder-at-midnight or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.