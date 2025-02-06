Jane Upton’s new play (the) Woman opens soon at Royal & Derngate

A brand-new play by award-winning playwright Jane Upton opens in Northampton as part of the theatre’s Made in Northampton season.

Rehearsals are in their final stages for (the) Woman, an exciting co-production between Royal & Derngate and New Perspectives theatre company.

Looking at the struggles of a young playwright hijacked by motherhood, (the) Woman can be seen at Royal & Derngate from Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 February before embarking on a national tour.

When a successful playwright swaps long writing sessions for snatched moments of peace, and wild nights out for evenings in with a breast-pump, she’s left wondering how she’s supposed to continue being a successful artist, wife, and friend while everything she knew has changed. Suddenly M is burnt out, angry, lonely, craving intimacy but disengaged, and terrified of the future. Sinking in exhaustion and self-doubt, M starts digging at the secrets of the system she’s in; unpicking where she came from in an attempt to navigate this new version of herself.

Lizzy Watts and Andre Squire in rehearsal

(the) Woman is a Bruntwood Prize shortlisted play from George Devine Award-winning playwright Jane Upton (All the Little Lights). Based on her experiences as a woman formed in the ‘90s losing herself in the transition from single woman to motherhood, it examines how becoming a parent changes a woman’s identity (though she’s told it shouldn’t), the compromises she makes (whilst being told she can have it all) and the level of masking that happens (because talking about your children or your needs is ‘boring’). (the) Woman, is a funny and painful scream from the abyss of early motherhood.

Lizzy Watts, whose recent credits include Hedda Gabler (National Theatre), stars as M. She is joined by Jamie-Rose Monk (The Taming of the Shrew at The Globe), Cian Barry (Ethan Henderson in ITV’s returning crime series DI Ray) and André Squire (One Night in Miami (ABKCO Theater/Nottingham Playhouse).

As a thriving regional theatre, Royal & Derngate is pleased to be co-producing (the) Woman with New Perspectives, the leading touring theatre company in the East Midlands with 50 years’ experience of touring high-quality productions to venues of all sizes across the UK, from mid-scale theatres to village halls.

(the) Woman takes to the Royal stage from Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 February with performances at 7pm each night and a relaxed performance at 2.30pm on Saturday. The play is approximately 90 minutes long with no interval. Tickets priced from £15* can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Jamie-Rose Monk and Lizzy Watts in rehearsal

The production is recommended for ages 15 and over.

The Made in Northampton season is sponsored by Michael Jones Jeweller.

* A non-refundable £4 per-transaction fee applies for bookings of £20 and over. Does not apply to Groups, Members and Access Patrons. Prices may change subject to availability.