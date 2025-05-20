Jamaica Love at Royal & Derngate

Jamaica Love is a bravely complex and entertaining musical drama fusing high-minded poetic storytelling with stunning performances. Jamaican historical figures take on real meaning beyond the production, carrying us gracefully along an educational timeline that spans five challenging centuries - and is guaranteed to stay with audiences.

Written and directed by Mervyn Weir who perfectly demonstrates the art of teaching without preaching, this historical account is given to us by characters evolving through time as prisoners, slaves, indentured workers, and revolutionaries. Racial tensions are deepened upon arrival on British shores. We know only too well with the unfolding of the Windrush scandal that all was not what it seemed.

Tough tales take centre stage in this bright, colourful, and vibrant production. I am excited about what it could become if it is to have a permanent home in the West End - with a bigger budget for stage design, wardrobe, and sound. Still, it does everything a musical theatre experience can possibly do - and most importantly, it maintains its authenticity.

In keeping with traditional Jamaican theatre, the comedic elements are larger than life! Audience interaction is natural and fun. The three hour plot unravels at a pace that keeps you entirely engaged and wanting more.

Kamesha Francis in Jamaica Love

Nominated for Best Musical Production 2024 by the Black British Theatre Awards, placing Jamaica Love in the same category as MJ The Musical (the winner) and Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

This rocking and rolling political dam burst of a musical is a treat of a night out for anyone who enjoys reggae and would like to learn the history of Jamaica.