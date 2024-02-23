It’s time for a laugh at Royal & Derngate this March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stellar line up of comedians coming up at the theatre includes well-known stand ups such as Stewart Lee, Rosie Jones, Ross Noble and Iain Stirling, comedy sketches from The Scummy Mummies and magic and comedy from the award-winning Pete Firman.

After selling out in 2023, the razor-sharp comic Stewart Lee, renowned for his deadpan delivery, returns to the venue with his streamlined solo show Basic Lee, on Friday 1 March. Then Britain’s Got Talent 2022 winner Axel Blake brings his observational comedy and witty charm in his new show In Style, on Sunday 3 March.

A regular on our TV screens in shows such as Have I Got News For You, Miles Jupp comes to Royal & Derngate on Tuesday 5 March, with On I Bang, his first tour since undergoing major neurosurgery, an experience that has left him with quite a story to tell. Perhaps best known for her hit travel TV series Trip Hazard, Rosie Jones takes to the stage on Friday 8 March with her show Triple Threat, in which she ponders whether she is a national treasure, a little prick or somewhere in between!

After touring their hit comedy show for a decade, The Scummy Mummies present their Greatest Hits show on Thursday 14 March, featuring all their most-loved songs, sketches and stand up, on the theme of less-than-perfect parenting. Then on Friday 15 March, the UK’s top comedy magician Pete Firman presents an evening of jaw-dropping magic and laugh-out-loud comedy in his latest stage show TrikTok.

Having achieved millions of views for his online satirical comedy videos, Matt Green brings his debut national tour, That Guy, to Royal & Derngate on Sunday 16 March, featuring jokes about politics – as well as jokes not about politics… Then on Wednesday 20 March the iconic voice of Love Island, BAFTA-winning comedian Iain Stirling performs his brand new stand up show Relevant.

There are still just a few tickets remaining for performances by Jonathan Pie (Monday 11 and Tuesday 12 March), Ross Noble (Wednesday 13 March) and Lucy Beaumont (Wednesday 20 March). In addition, Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club is back with a slot on the Royal stage on Saturday 2 March. Gigs by Al Murray, Troy Hawke and Daniel O’Reilly are sold out.