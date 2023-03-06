It's all about energy efficiency - and all are welcome to WI coffee morning in Northampton
A Coffee morning is being held at WI House, 71 Park View, Moulton, Northampton NN3 7UZ on Friday 10 March from 10am to 12 noon. £3 to include tea/coffee and cake.
We will have representatives from NESS, ACRE and AGE UK (NESS stands for Northampton Energy Saving Service, ACRE for Action with Communities in Rural England and AGE UK talks for itself).
All are welcome to visit to find out more about energy efficiency. Non-members welcome.
For further information please contact WI House 01604 646055 or [email protected] -